Jalen Hurts has perfect celebration after Eagles' comeback win vs. Panthers

WATCH: Hurts' celebration after comeback W will fire you up

Jalen Hurts had a rough first three quarters in Sunday's narrow 21-18 Eagles win over the Panthers.

Hurts, in his ninth game as a starting quarterback, missed numerous easy throws and made some more questionable real-time decisions that could've cost the Birds the win.

Instead, the second-year QB stepped up with huge plays late in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning touchdown and the game-clinching first down, and was genuinely the main catalyst for the W.

And Hurts was clearly pumped about his role in the victory, as you can see in this fantastic video from NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark captured just minutes after the game, as Hurts left the field and entered the tunnel:

Look how pumped Jalen Hurts is with Eagles fans coming off the field after comeback win 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1ZFV9oqicg — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 10, 2021

That rocks so much.

Everyone can have their own opinions about Hurts' future as the Eagles' quarterback, but you have to love Hurts as a person. He's such a determined guy in the way he goes about his business, he doesn't back down, and he takes ownership of his mistakes.

He's exactly the kind of person you want at the head of your football team. And seeing him celebrate a win like that, where he had to figure out a way to overcome his own mistakes and find answers late in crunch time, with such exuberance is what sports are all about it.

Love it.

