Jalen Hurts pays Philly students a virtual visit and gives an awesome surprise gift
We may not know whether Jalen Hurts will take a snap as the Eagles' starting quarterback next year, but we do know the kid's a class act.
Hurts partnered with the NFL's VP of Football Operations, Roman Oben, to speak virtually to the football team at West Philly's Boys Latin Charter School on Tuesday, handing down some "words of wisdom" to high schoolers grinding their way through virtual classes:
Great time hosting @JalenHurts on a virtual meet & greet w/ @BoysLatinCS of Philadelphia fb team. Jalen’s words of wisdom were truly special + .@neweracap bucket hats for the whole fb team & $10K surprise donation to the school📚🏈 .@NFLFootballOps pic.twitter.com/QTEM0At113
— Roman Oben (@R_Oben) February 2, 2021
Hurts also sent Eagles-branded bucket hats for the entire team, and made what Oben called a surprise $10,000 donation to the school.
What a cool move from the 22-year-old.
After his first full season as an NFL player, which included navigating a global pandemic and which contained some unexpected depth chart drama, you wouldn't blame Hurts for taking some time for himself.
Instead, he's out here making a positive and lasting impact for these kids who, largely stuck inside because of COVID-19, will remember this ray of sunshine for a long time.
And don't forget that Hurts is on a second-round pick rookie salary, so his base salary this year was $610,000. That obviously is a lot of money compared to my paycheck or yours, but it isn't exactly franchise player cash, so Hurts deciding to donate $10,000 to the school is really awesome.
Hurts, of course, started four games at the end of last season after Carson Wentz's benching and looked solid for a second-round pick rookie, throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 52% of his passes and averaging 7.2 yards per attempt. He also ran 63 times for 354 yards and three touchdowns.
New Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hasn't yet committed to either Wentz or Hurts as his starting quarterback for the 2021 season.
On-field production aside, Philadelphia is simply better for having Hurts in town.
