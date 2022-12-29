Jalen Hurts participated in Thursday’s practice ahead of Eagles matchup vs. Saints

It was only practice, but with the Philadelphia Eagles badly needing to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to throwing on Thursday.

He was seen taking first-team reps early on, and it appears that he could miraculously start for the Eagles on Sunday in a must-win matchup.

With Lane Johnson, Avonte Maddox and several others dealing with injuries, clinching the division on Sunday would allow Philadelphia to rest some starters in the season finale against the Giants.

Reuben Frank -- NBC Sports Philadelphia

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts throwing at the start of Thursday’s practice. Will see how much he can do. More than last week, so far … pic.twitter.com/gncKgwponR — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 29, 2022

Jalen Hurts putting his right arm (and his feet) to work… pic.twitter.com/gJv7F7kmDf — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 29, 2022

From the naked eye, it appears Jalen Hurts had the same amount of zip on his short- and intermediate-throws. Hurts is taking all the first QB reps ahead of Gardner Minshew and Ian Book during the first few periods of practice. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 29, 2022

Hurts appears somewhat limited as a precaution. He is not participating during the team’s ball security drill that involves boxing glove punches and whacks from assistant coaches. Here is Hurts arriving for the beginning of the drill to cheer on teammates. pic.twitter.com/D7K9gZlkGO — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 29, 2022

From NFL Now: #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (SC joint sprain) is back at practice. pic.twitter.com/Cgfv9eX6MS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2022

This was the key day for him (Thursday practice). Getting him to start throwing is a positive sign even if he doesn't play this week. https://t.co/Ylaxv13CHz — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) December 29, 2022

The fast healer is back.

Jalen Hurts at Practice today for #Eagles and throwing football. HC Nick Sirianni chanting to media “I Told Ya”. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/4o759UE8OK — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) December 29, 2022

