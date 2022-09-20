Jalen Hurts off to sizzling start for Eagles against Vikings
Jalen Hurts has the Philadelphia Eagles off to a stunning start at the Linc on Monday.
The quarterback scored on a 3-yard run to give Philly a 7-0 lead.
He then completed his 10th straight pass to start the game.
The throw found Quez Watkins and was good for 53 yards.
The Eagles were out to a 14-0 lead over the Minnesota Vikings.
JALEN HURTS. 53-YARD TD PASS.
📺: #MINvsPHI on ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/DYp0tOlKGX pic.twitter.com/8HRPrWNdli
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2022
HE’S LIKE THAT‼️
➤ 10/10 Comp/Att
➤ 154 Pass Yards
➤ 2 Total TD pic.twitter.com/aYcnFndFGe
— ESPN (@espn) September 20, 2022