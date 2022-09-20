Jalen Hurts off to sizzling start for Eagles against Vikings

Jalen Hurts has the Philadelphia Eagles off to a stunning start at the Linc on Monday.

The quarterback scored on a 3-yard run to give Philly a 7-0 lead.

He then completed his 10th straight pass to start the game.

The throw found Quez Watkins and was good for 53 yards.

The Eagles were out to a 14-0 lead over the Minnesota Vikings.

HE’S LIKE THAT‼️ ➤ 10/10 Comp/Att

➤ 154 Pass Yards

➤ 2 Total TD pic.twitter.com/aYcnFndFGe — ESPN (@espn) September 20, 2022

