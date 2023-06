Jalen Hurts: Nothing we did last year will get us where we want to go now

The 2022 season was a positive one for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as he proved himself as a top-flight starting quarterback in the NFL by leading the team to the NFC title and then cashed in with a long-term contract this offseason. It’s time to stop riding the wave of last year, however. That was [more]

