Jalen Hurts nondescript in start as Eagles drop first preseason game to Steelers

PHILADELPHIA – There wasn't much gleaned from Jalen Hurts' debut as the Eagles' starting quarterback in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

That's because Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he wasn't going to show elaborate packages. So Hurts mostly stood in the pocket. For the most part, he did well, or at least better than he looked through two weeks of training camp practices.

Hurts played the first two series in the Eagles' 24-16 loss to the Steelers. Hurts completed 3 of 7 passes for 54 yards.

The highlight was a 34-yard completion to Dallas Goedert. The lowlight was when he overthrew a wide-open Quez Watkins deep down the sideline, which would have gone for a 98-yard touchdown.

Still, the outing was significant for Hurts, who hadn't gotten hit in an NFL game since the season finale against Washington on Jan. 3.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes the ball during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hurts started strongly.

He completed his first pass over the middle to tight end Zach Ertz, followed by the 34-yard completion to Goedert. But Jalen Reagor and Ertz dropped Hurts' next two passes, and the Eagles had to settle for a 47-yard field goal.

Hurts got a second series, and again, the results were mixed.

He began it by overthrowing Watkins. But Hurts came right back and hit Ertz for a 13-yard gain. The drive stalled when Hurts, escaping pressure, picked up 4 yards on a third-and-6.

Joe Flacco replaced Hurts after the series and played the rest of the first half as the Eagles built a 16-7 lead. Flacco completed 10 of 17 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown.

Story continues

Sirianni hasn't officially named Hurts the starting quarterback, but Hurts has taken every first-team rep in practice. And there was nothing Thursday night to indicate that might change.

Quez Watkins is really fast

Watkins has easily been the Eagles' best wide receiver in training camp, at least as long as DeVonta Smith has been out with a knee injury.

Watkins last week called himself the fastest of the Eagles' wide receivers. And twice, he showed why.

There was the above-mentioned deep ball in which Watkins got well past his defender, only to have Hurts overthrow him.

But Watkins showed his speed again on the next series, when he caught a wide receiver screen from Flacco, burst through a hole and ran past the Steelers' defense for a 79-yard TD.

That was Watkins' only catch of the night. But really, he should have had 2 receptions for 177 yards.

Rough night for third QB

Nick Mullens, who started 8 games for the 49ers last season, had a rough second half for the Eagles.

His first pass was intercepted. Mullens got another big chance in the fourth quarter following an interception by Elijah Riley that set the Eagles' up at the Steelers' 29.

But on third-and-11, Mullens' pass, intended for Adrian Killins, was intercepted by Lafayette Pitts.

Lafayette Pitts steps in front and the @steelers get it right back! #PITvsPHI pic.twitter.com/uJNhDjtxnS — NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2021

Mullens finished 1-for-5 for 4 yards with the two interceptions.

It was a relatively strong night for the Steelers' QBs. Mason Rudolph got the start and went 8-for-9 for 77 yards. Dwayne Haskins came on in relief and went 16-for-22 for 161 yards with a touchdown. Joshua Dobbs went 5-for-6 for 30 yards to round out the night, though his one incompletion was an interception.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Eagles preseason game: How Jalen Hurts fared vs. Steelers