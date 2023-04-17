Jalen Hurts’ no-trade clause is the first in Eagles’ franchise history

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

Jalen Hurts made franchise history on Monday, setting the NFL world ablaze after agreeing to a five-year, $255 million contract extension.

According to Adam Schefter, the deal includes a massive signing bonus and $179 million guaranteed.

One significant tidbit in the Hurts deal is the All-Pro quarterback securing a no-trade clause, the first ever in Eagles franchise history.

Hurts’ new deal signals confidence in the quarterback being an elite player, and he’s undoubtedly the face of the franchise after landing complete control of his future.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire