Jalen Hurts’ no-trade clause is the first in Eagles’ franchise history

Jalen Hurts made franchise history on Monday, setting the NFL world ablaze after agreeing to a five-year, $255 million contract extension.

According to Adam Schefter, the deal includes a massive signing bonus and $179 million guaranteed.

Eagles and Jalen Hurts reached agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.304 million guaranteed, per source. Hurts becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history in a deal negotiated by Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group and Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman. pic.twitter.com/DXG0ZWzsGJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2023

One significant tidbit in the Hurts deal is the All-Pro quarterback securing a no-trade clause, the first ever in Eagles franchise history.

$179.3 new money guarantee is second in NFL history only to Deshaun Watson, per source. And the first contract with this guarantee that includes a no-trade clause. Jalen Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn negotiated this contract with Eagles. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) April 17, 2023

Hurts’ new deal signals confidence in the quarterback being an elite player, and he’s undoubtedly the face of the franchise after landing complete control of his future.

More Eagles News and Notes!

