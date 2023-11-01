Jalen Hurts is the NFC offensive player of the week

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a rare failure in short yardage against the Commanders last Sunday, but the day still wound up being a good one for him and the team.

Hurts lost a fumble at the Commanders' 1-yard-line in the third quarter and that blemish helped Washington take a lead into the fourth quarter. That lead did not last long, however.

Hurts hit Devonta Smith with a long pass to tie the game and then found Julio Jones for the veteran wideout's first touchdown as an Eagle to give Philly its first lead of the afternoon. They would not relinquish it en route to a 38-31 win and Hurts finished the afternoon 29-of-38 for 319 yards and four touchdowns.

That was enough to make Hurts the NFC offensive player of the week. It's the first time Hurts has earned that honor this season and the third time in his career.