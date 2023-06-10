Jalen Hurts names Jason Kelce’s return as the Eagles biggest offseason move

The Eagles made several big-time additions this offseason, but according to All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts, the return of Jason Kelce carried the most weight.

While addressing the media before the final day of OTAs, Hurts named Kelce’s postponement of retirement as the one thing that stood out this offseason.

Jalen Hurts, when asked what stood out from the #Eagles’ offseason moves: “Kelce’s back.” https://t.co/5shbfyl4LQ — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) June 8, 2023

Kelce is a five-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowl selection and hasn’t missed a game since 2014. He’s also a massive reason for Hurts’ continued improvement and the straw that stirs Philadelphia’s offensive drink.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire