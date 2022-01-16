Jalen Hurts missed an easy touchdown on near-interception vs. Buccaneers

Second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts has shown some progress in 2021, but there’s a way to go before Hurts can be the guy in this offense. Hurts relies heavily on RPOs — he had 51 RPO dropbacks in the regular season — and there are too many times that he bails the pocket when he has good protection and deep opportunities downfield. When Hurts threw deep in the regular season, it was very much a mixed bag; per Pro Football Focus, he completed 24 of 63 passes of 20 or more air yards for 766 yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions, and a passer rating of 72.6.

That doesn’t count the deep opportunities Hurts misses on plays where there are open receivers, and Hurts is too busy running around to see them.

In the first half of their wild-card matchup against the Buccaneers, the Eagles spent a lot of time trying to dice up Tampa Bay’s defense with 1,000 paper cuts, and that becomes a highly reductive philosophy over time. Head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen have given Hurts explosive opportunities, but he hasn’t availed himself of them as much as he should.

The primary example so far came with 4:41 left in the first quarter, and the Eagles with third-and-9 at their own 34-yard line. The Buccaneers were playing 2-Man with wide split safeties, and cornerback Carlton Davis covering receiver Quez Watkins in the inside slot in a 3×1 set.

At the snap, Watkins took Davis up top and over, and Hurts had an easy touchdown if only he’d stayed in the pocket and made the throw. Instead, he rolled to his left and threw a short pass to Jalen Reagor that was deflected by edge-rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and nearly intercepted by cornerback Jamel Dean.

The Eagles have no chance in this game if Hurts doesn’t calm down, sees what he needs to see, and reacts accordingly.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky was similarly unimpressed.