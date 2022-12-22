Jalen Hurts to miss Eagles vs. Cowboys game with injury; Gardner Minshew will start

The Philadelphia Eagles will have to face the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday without their star quarterback.

Jalen Hurts, who suffered a sprained right shoulder in Week 15, won't play this weekend, Eagles head coach Nick Siriani announced Thursday.

"Gardner will be our guy and Gardner will be ready," Sirianni said. "Gardner worked his butt off for this opportunity against a really good football team.

Hurts appeared to injure his shoulder late in the third quarter during the Eagles' win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Following a run, Bears defensive lineman Trevis Gipson tackled him hard and Hurts stayed down.

"Jalen did everything he possibly could to get his body ready to go. Just at the end of the day, he's not going to be able to do it," Sirianni said. "He tried like crazy and he still wants to go.

"Jalen Hurts is the toughest player I've ever been around."

Hurts, considered a favorite for the MVP award, finished the game and had three rushing touchdowns with 315 passing yards. He also threw two interceptions. On the season, he has thrown for 3,472 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 13 touchdowns on 747 yards.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has 35 total touchdowns this season.

At 13-1, the Eagles can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the NFC East and a first-round bye with a win. Philadelphia leads Dallas by three games in the division with three games to play.

Minshew has not started since Jan. 8, 2022, last year's Week 18 against the Cowboys, a 51-26 loss, after the Eagles had clinched a playoff berth. He went 19 of 33 passing for 186 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also started Dec. 5, 2021 in an important game for the Eagles' playoff aspirations. Against the New York Jets, Minshew went 20-for-25 with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 33-18 victory.

Minshew, 26, has appeared in three games this season, throwing four passes.

In 30 games, 22 starts, he has thrown for 6,003 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jalen Hurts injury: QB to miss Eagles-Cowboys, Gardner Minshew starts