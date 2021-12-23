Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders highlight this week's Eagles Stats

Roob Stats: Lots of Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders records originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Welcome back to Roob Stats, Jalen Hurts!

Hurts returned to action Tuesday night against Washington with a terrific performance, and he returns to Roob’s Eagles Stats this week.

Hurts, Miles Sanders and Dallas Goedert dominate this week’s Eagles Stats, along with tons of wild running game numbers and much more.

OTTO GRAHAM, Y.A. TITTLE AND JALEN HURTS: Hurts on Tuesday night became only the eighth quarterback in history to complete 75 percent of his passes, throw for at least 290 yards and rush for two touchdowns in a game. The seven others are Otto Graham, Y.A. Tittle, Steve Young, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Cam Newton and Drew Brees.

SHOOTING UP THE RECORD BOOK: Hurts’ 10 rushing touchdowns so far this year equals the 8th-most in NFL history by a quarterback. Only Newton (twice), Steve Grogan, Johnny Lujack, Kyler Murray, Tobin Rote and Kordell Stewart have had more in a season. Newton set the record of 14 in 2011 with the Panthers. Hurts' 10 rushing TDs are also eighth-most in Eagles history. The only Eagles with more in a season: Steve Van Buren three times, Ricky Watters twice and Tom Sullivan and LeSean McCoy once.

RARIFIED AIR FOR MILES: With his career-high 131 rushing yards Tuesday, Sanders became the 10th running back in NFL history to rush for 700 or more yards with at least a 4.5 average in each of his first three seasons. Among the nine others are Hall of Famers Barry Sanders, Gale Sayers, Earl Campbell and Jim Brown. With another 106 yards, Sanders will almost certainly become only the 11th back in NFL history with 2,500 yards and a 5.0 average through three seasons. Sanders is the first Eagle since at least 1950 with four straight games with at least 60 rushing yards and a 5.0 average or higher.

AND AN ODD RECORD WITHIN REACH: Sanders’ 709 rushing yards are 11th-most in NFL history through 14 games without a rushing touchdown. The NFL record for most rushing yards without a TD is 956 by Joe Washington of the Colts in 1978. The most by an Eagle in a full season without a TD is 632 by Tom Sullivan in 1975.

4TH-LONGEST STREAK IN NFL HISTORY: With their streak of consecutive games with at least 175 rushing yards now up to seven, the Eagles are in elite company. Only three teams have had longer streaks – the 1948 New York Yankees, 1972 Dolphins and 1972 Steelers. Other teams with seven-game streaks are the 1948 and 1951 49ers, 1957 Browns, 1975 Raiders and 1985 Bears. The Eagles have five 200-yard rushing performances during that seven-game streak. They had five 200-yard rushing games in their previous 109 games.

REMEMBER LESEAN AND DESEAN? With Dallas Goedert (135) and Sanders (131) both surpassing 130 yards, this was the first time the Eagles had a 130-yard rusher and 130-yard receiver in the same game in 11 years. On Dec. 12, 2010, McCoy rushed for 149 yards and DeSean Jackson had 210 receiving yards in a 30-27 win over the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

GOEDERT GOING NUTS: Goedert’s 135 yards are 12th-most ever by an Eagles tight end, surpassed only by Zach Ertz (four times), Pete Retzlaff (four times), Brent Celek (twice) and Keith Jackson (once). Goedert is now averaging 15.2 yards per catch and on pace for 59 catches. Only five tight ends in NFL history have caught 60 passes with a 15.0 average in a season: Retzlaff in 1965, Mark Bavaro in 1986, Shannon Sharpe in 1987, Rob Gronkowski in 2015 and 2017 and George Kittle in 2018.

PILING UP THE YARDS: The Eagles outgained Washington 519-237, making this only the 10th game in franchise history where the Eagles netted over 500 yards and allowed fewer than 250. Last time it happened was opening day 2008, when the Eagles outgained the Rams 522-166 in a 38-3 win at the Linc.

THIRD-DOWN CRAZINESS: By converting 7 of 13 third downs Tuesday night (53.8 percent), the Eagles improved to 46.1 percent this year, which would be highest in franchise history. The 2017 Super Bowl team holds the franchise record at 44.7 percent. The Eagles have converted at least 45 percent of their third downs in an NFL-high nine games, also the most in franchise history.

CLOSING IN ON 1945: With Hurts rushing for two more TDs Tuesday night, the Eagles now have 21 rushing touchdowns this year, 5th-most in franchise history. They’re within four of the franchise record of 25, set by the 1945 team and matched in 1949. The Eagles, Colts and Cards share the NFL lead with 21 rushing TDs this year. The last time the Eagles led the NFL in rushing touchdowns was 1945.