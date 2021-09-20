Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders on the Eagles beating themselves after 17-11 loss to 49ers

Eagles Miles Sanders + Jalen Hurts sum up their loss to perfection#MilesSanders

“It was pretty straightforward. I think we definitely kind of beat ourselves"#JalenHurts

"We had a lot of opportunities out there that we didn’t capitalize on. I think that’s plain and simple" pic.twitter.com/srWYrpMadw — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) September 20, 2021

The Eagles left several plays on the table during Sunday’s Week 2 loss to the 49ers at home in Lincoln Financial Field.

Whether it was the two underthrows, Jalen Reagor stepping out of bounds, or Quez Watkins getting caught from behind, Philadelphia left points and opportunities on the board.

After the game, Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders both firmly stated that the Eagles “beat themselves” on Sunday.

“We had a lot of opportunities we didn’t capitalize on,” Hurts said. “We have to be consistent in our execution. I have to be consistent in my execution as a field general. A lot to learn.”

Jimmy Garoppolo finished 22 of 30 for 189 yards, and he prevented Philadelphia from getting the ball back on the 49ers’ final drive.

