Jalen Hurts makes NFL history with rushing touchdown vs. Buccaneers
Jalen Hurts does something special every time he takes an NFL field, and on Monday night, the All-Pro quarterback made NFL history with his first rushing touchdown of the game.
Hurts has the most rush touchdowns in a quarterback’s first 50 career games (29).
Today is Hurt’s 48th career NFL game.
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 26, 2023
Last season, Hurts joined the former Panthers star quarterback as the only quarterback in NFL history with 10+ rushing touchdowns in NFL history.
Hurts is the only player to do in back-to-back seasons.