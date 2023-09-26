Jalen Hurts makes NFL history with rushing touchdown vs. Buccaneers

Jalen Hurts does something special every time he takes an NFL field, and on Monday night, the All-Pro quarterback made NFL history with his first rushing touchdown of the game.

Hurts has the most rush touchdowns in a quarterback’s first 50 career games (29).

Today is Hurt’s 48th career NFL game.

Tush Push Nevalost 20-3

Last season, Hurts joined the former Panthers star quarterback as the only quarterback in NFL history with 10+ rushing touchdowns in NFL history.

Hurts is the only player to do in back-to-back seasons.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire