Jalen Hurts makes NFL history with rushing touchdown vs. Buccaneers

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

Jalen Hurts does something special every time he takes an NFL field, and on Monday night, the All-Pro quarterback made NFL history with his first rushing touchdown of the game.

Hurts has the most rush touchdowns in a quarterback’s first 50 career games (29).

Today is Hurt’s 48th career NFL game.

Last season, Hurts joined the former Panthers star quarterback as the only quarterback in NFL history with 10+ rushing touchdowns in NFL history.

Hurts is the only player to do in back-to-back seasons.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire