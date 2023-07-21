Is Jalen Hurts' Madden rating still too low? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After Jalen Hurts had an MVP runner-up season in 2022, plenty of folks were curious about Hurts’ rating in “Madden NFL 24” and we finally got our answer on Friday.

The Eagles’ franchise quarterback got an overall 88, putting him as the No. 5 quarterback in the NFL behind Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Hurts, 24, is coming off an incredible 2022 season and his first Pro Bowl. Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl last year and in the regular season completed 66.5% of his passes with 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He also rushed for 760 yards and had 13 rushing touchdowns.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After that incredible season, Hurts saw quite a jump in his “Madden” rating. He was a 74 in “Madden 23” behind guys like Baker Mayfield, Jameis Winston and Mac Jones. Hurts was tied for the No. 24 spot last year and is up to No. 5 this season.

It’s pretty hard to argue against Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow at the top of the list. But after those two, Hurts definitely has a case. Especially against Lamar Jackson, who has played in just 12 games each of the last two years.

Here are Hurts’ ratings in a few key categories and where that rating ranks league-wide among QBs:

Speed: 89 (7th)

Acceleration: 90 (11th)

Strength: 76 (3rd)

Agility: 91 (t-4th)

Awareness: 91 (4th)

Short accuracy: 94 (5th)

Medium accuracy: 87 (9th)

Deep accuracy: 87 (t-8th)

Throw on run: 91 (6th)

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube