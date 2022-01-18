Jalen Hurts: There’s a lot of value in everything that’s happened this year

The Eagles’ season came to a painful end in Tampa on Sunday and quarterback Jalen Hurts had a rough day, but he wasn’t dwelling on what went wrong when he spoke to reporters in Philadelphia on Monday.

Hurts said he felt that his second season as a starter was already underway and that he will be “finding anything and everything that can be teachable in a moment and growing from it” as he works on his game this offseason. He said he felt the team “kind of got our feet wet” this season and that the organization is on the same page when it comes to using what they learned to get better.

“I think I’ve done a lot of great things this year, a lot of things to learn from personally,” Hurts said, via Evan Macy of PhillyVoice.com. “I think the most important thing for me, as you ask that question, is the relationships I built with my teammates, the time we put in . . . the relationships with my coaches, I think there’s a lot of value in everything that’s happening this year.”

Having Hurts in his first full season as a starter and Nick Sirianni in his first season as a head coach gives reason to feel that this year can set a foundation for better things to come. The Eagles also have three first round picks that can help bolster their roster as they bid for a longer stay in the postseason the next time around.

