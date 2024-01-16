Jalen Hurts: I have a lot of confidence in everyone in this building

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got the question that was on just about everybody's mind after Monday night's 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers knocked the Eagles out of the playoffs.

Hurts was asked if he wants to see head coach Nick Sirianni return to the team after presiding over the 1-6 slide that saw the Eagles go from the top of the NFC to out of the playoffs in what felt like the blink of an eye.

"I didn't know he was going anywhere. . . . I have a ton of confidence in everyone in this building. It's just a matter of us going out there and playing clean football. That is something that we have not done," Hurts said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com.

While no one outside of Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie can say with any confidence that Sirianni will stay or go, the idea that he could be out isn't a far-fetched one.

Playing clean football is something the Eagles will not be able to try to do again until September and the repeated failures of Sirianni and his staff to get the team to do it probably make right tackle Lane Johnson's view of what's coming for the team a bit more realistic. Johnson said "nobody’s safe" after the team's "very embarrassing" close to the season and he's likely correct that change is inevitable after such a widespread collapse over the final seven weeks of the season.