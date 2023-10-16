Jalen Hurts on loss to Jets: 'We've been here before, it's all about how you respond to it'
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on loss to the New York Jets, "We've been here before, it's all about how you respond to it."
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on loss to the New York Jets, "We've been here before, it's all about how you respond to it."
As the Eagles flocked back into the visiting locker room at MetLife Stadium, Sirianni didn’t address his players. He instead allowed his players to speak to their teammates.
Jorge Martin examines how Week 6 left many fantasy managers wondering where all these underwhelming offensive performances came from.
Jalen Hurts threw a late interception and the Jets capitalized to climb back to .500 and earn their first win over Philadelphia in franchise history.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Jets game.
This doesn't sound ideal for the Jets.
Regression seems less likely to hit these Eagles, and the rest of the NFC should take notice.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Rams game.
There has been a debate about the Eagles' signature play.
Which teams are getting their money's worth with the richest QB deals in the NFL?
Week 2 was a reminder that the Jets don't have Aaron Rodgers anymore.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai suffered a broken hand during Saturday's loss to Iowa.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Brock Bowers, one of the best players in college football, has been the top target for Georgia QB Carson Beck this season.
Piecing together the USMNT's talented midfield into an optimal trio will go a long way toward defining Gregg Berhalter’s second USMNT act.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Remember when experts warned that the pandemic would forever change sports, and that attendance might never get back to its pre-pandemic highs? Boy were they wrong.
“The kid Carter, what a game he had out there," manager Bruce Bochy marveled after the Rangers' ALCS Game 1 victory over the Astros.
It was a fitting ending to another bad day for the Patriots.
“I get mad, like f***, how many times am I gonna come to the Finals and not win?” Jones said at practice Saturday. She and the Liberty made sure their season wasn't ending Sunday.