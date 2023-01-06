Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts listed as questionable for matchup vs. Giants

The Eagles released their final injury report of the regular season, and Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts was listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon’s must-win matchup against the Giants.

Hurts’ was listed as “trending in the right direction” to return to the field for Sunday’s 4:25 PM game against the Giants, said Head Coach Nick Sirianni at his Friday morning press conference at the NovaCare Complex.

“We feel good about it,” Sirianni said. “We’ll see how today goes. We’re still thinking through everything. If we feel like after today’s practice and after he goes through his rehab and everything all those different things that he’s ready to go all those things – the contact, the throwing, the hits – it’s all taken into account. He’s ready to play or he’s not ready to play.”

Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder in the December 18 win at Chicago and missed consecutive losses at Dallas and against New Orleans last Sunday.

Eagles injury report

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Eagles Injury Report for Giants game:

OUT: LB Shaun Bradley (wrist), T Lane Johnson (groin), CB Avonte Maddox (toe), DE Janarius Robinson (ankle), DE Josh Sweat (neck).

QUESTIONABLE: QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder).

Hurts (right shoulder) was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

The Pro Bowl quarterback was a limited participant at Wednesday’s walkthrough, along with Thursday and Friday’s practice, per the Eagles.

Giants injury report

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants defense will be without defensive end Leonard Williams and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari on Sunday.

Both players have been out of practice all week and they have also been ruled out of the regular season finale against the Eagles. Ojulari has an ankle injury and Williams is dealing with a neck injury.

Story continues

GIANTS WEEK 18 STATUSES Out:

OLB Azeez Ojulari (Ankle)

DL Leonard Williams (Neck) Doubtful:

CB Adoree’ Jackson (Knee) Questionable:

C Jon Feliciano (Back) pic.twitter.com/lDQP6X5bf0 — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) January 6, 2023

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) is on track to miss another game after being listed as doubtful. Center Jon Feliciano (back) is listed as questionable and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him sit.

The Giants can’t move up or down from the No, 5 seed in the final weekend of the season, so there’s no real reward for them risking the health of players ahead of the postseason. Oddsmakers have installed the Eagles as two-touchdown favorites, which suggests that they think the Giants will be holding out other players as well.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire