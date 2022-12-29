Jalen Hurts listed as limited in return to Eagles practice

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was on the field for Eagles practice on Thursday and the team has revealed how much work he got done in the session.

The team’s injury report lists Hurts as a limited participant as they continued their preparations for the Saints this Sunday. Friday will feature a press conference with head coach Nick Sirianni and the release of injury designations, which should both shed some light on the chances that Hurts plays against New Orleans.

Hurts was not the only player back at practice for the Eagles. Running back Miles Sanders (knee) also got in a limited session after sitting out on Wednesday.

Tackle Lane Johnson (abdomen) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) were out of practice and both players are set to miss Sunday’s game. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, rest) was limited and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (concussion) moved from limited to full participation.

