The Eagles held a walkthrough practice on Tuesday, but NFL rules mandate that they turn in an estimated participation report for a full practice ahead of Saturday’s game against the Cowboys.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was one of the players on that report. The team says he would have been a limited participant because of the ankle injury that kept him out of a game a few weeks ago. Hurts was also limited early last week, but returned for two full practices and played in Sunday’s win over Washington before avoiding fans who fell from the stands because a FedEx Field guardrail gave way.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that the team is still figuring out plans regarding playing their starters this week. Gardner Minshew would be in line to start if they decide to give Hurts the days off.

Guard Jack Anderson (illness), linebacker Shaun Bradley (stinger), guard Landon Dickerson (thumb), tackle Lane Johnson (resting player, knee), and running back Miles Sanders (hand) would not have practiced Tuesday. Wide receiver Quez Watkins (knee) would have been a limited participant.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that tight end Dallas Goedert has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Eagles also announced that defensive end Cameron Malveaux and linebacker JaCoby Stevens will be promoted from the practice squad for Saturday’s game.

Jalen Hurts listed as limited for Eagles Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk