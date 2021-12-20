Jalen Hurts in line to start vs. Washington after being full participant in Eagles final practice

After going 23-days without an official snap, Jalen Hurts will return to the Eagles starting lineup after being a full participant in Philadelphia’s final practice.

With their Week 15 matchup against Washington postponed until Tuesday night, Hurts received two days of extra rest and has no injury designation entering the game day.

Philadelphia will be without Landon Dickerson and Andre Dillard, as both offensive linemen have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

