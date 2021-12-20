Jalen Hurts in line to start vs. Washington after being full participant in Eagles final practice
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
#WASvsPHI Status Report pic.twitter.com/OQsftX3PSz
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 20, 2021
After going 23-days without an official snap, Jalen Hurts will return to the Eagles starting lineup after being a full participant in Philadelphia’s final practice.
With their Week 15 matchup against Washington postponed until Tuesday night, Hurts received two days of extra rest and has no injury designation entering the game day.
Philadelphia will be without Landon Dickerson and Andre Dillard, as both offensive linemen have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
List
Looking at 6 Eagles who should join Jason Kelce on NFC Pro Bowl roster
List
Looking at 7 Eagles who need to step up in Week 15 vs. Washington
Related
Eagles place backup LT Andre Dillard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Eagles' Jason Kelce led all NFC centers in Pro Bowl votes
Eagles activate WR Quez Watkins, RB Jason Huntley from Reserve/COVID-19 list