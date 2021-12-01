Jalen Hurts limited in Wednesday’s practice

Jalen Hurts said Wednesday he is “ready to go” for Sunday, but it’s probably good he has a few more days before the game against the Jets.

The Eagles quarterback was limited in Wednesday’s walkthrough.

He sprained his ankle when he had his foot stepped on against the Giants.

“You guys obviously know I’m dealing with a little something, but it’s business as usual,” Hurts said Wednesday, via Tim McManus of ESPN.

Hurts threw three interceptions and posted a 17.5 passer rating Sunday in one of the worst performances of his career. The Eagles scored only seven points.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts is “hungry to get out there again and to redeem himself from a performance that wasn’t up to his standard.”

“He’s as tough as they get. Obviously, you want that out of your quarterback,” Sirianni said. “So, yeah, I mean, in my mind, he’s playing, right? Again, like I said, we’re hopeful. I think, in his and my mind, we’re both saying, ‘Yeah, he’s going.'”

Gardner Minshew is the Eagles’ backup quarterback.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (resting player, back), running back Jordan Howard (knee), running back Boston Scott (illness) and receiver DeVonta Smith (illness) did not practice Wednesday.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (ribs), linebacker T.J. Edwards (ankle), defensive end Tarron Jackson (neck), right tackle Lane Johnson (resting player), center Jason Kelce (resting player, knee), running back Miles Sanders (ankle) and defensive end Josh Sweat (knee) were limited.

