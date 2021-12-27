There were plenty of highlights for the Eagles in the second half of their 34-10 rout of the Giants on Sunday, but the most memorable likely came when quarterback Jalen Hurts found tackle Lane Johnson for a five-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

It was the first catch and first touchdown of Johnson’s nine-year NFL career and it came during a season that saw Johnson step away from the team in order to deal with mental health issues. Johnson missed three games while dealing with those issues and Hurts said after the game that it meant a lot to see Johnson have that moment given all that went on this season.

“I think it’s a testimony of perseverance and obviously being strong,” Hurts said in his postgame press conference. “Lane knows that his teammates have his back, he knows that I have his back. Going through the things he went through earlier in the season, obviously being able to come back and be with us and be part of our football team and our offense I’m happy for him. I’m happy he’s good.”

Johnson said he was “just glad I didn’t drop it” because of the thumb guards he wears to help with his blocking, but that was just one of many things for the Eagles to be happy about on a day that ended with them in playoff position in the NFC.

Jalen Hurts on Lane Johnson TD: Happy he’s back with us after what he went through originally appeared on Pro Football Talk