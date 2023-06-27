Jalen Hurts lands equity stake after signing a multi-year deal with energy-drink producer A Shoc

Jalen Hurts is expanding his portfolio, as the Eagles All-Pro quarterback has signed a multiyear deal with Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.-backed energy drink company A Shoc beverages, per Bloomberg.

As part of the deal, the 24-year-old Hurts will gain an equity stake in the business and promote the Accelerator brand in advertisements and events.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

In his latest off-field venture, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts today announced his new investment in Accelerator, a modern performance energy drink. “I’ve never been an energy drink consumer, but I think this is the healthiest option out there,” Hurts told The Inquirer last week. pic.twitter.com/qWYCIuOuzB — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) June 27, 2023

Hurts gave some insights into the move while discussing his offseason with Josh Tolentino of The Inquirer.

The deal caps off a busy offseason for Hurts, who signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension.

He then received his master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma while making his acting debut in a short film for Jordan Brand and Teyana Taylor.

