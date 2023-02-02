Who is Jalen Hurts? What you need to know about the Eagles QB ahead of Super Bowl 57.

Super Bowl 57 will feature a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles — two storied sports franchises with fanbases to match.

Emerging from a years-long hiatus, musical guest Rihanna will perform at the halftime show and on the field two other big names will duke it out: Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts and Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes. It is the first time two Black quarterbacks will face off in the Super Bowl.

Both rising stars in the league, Hurts and Mahomes will face a tough battle, each hoping to nab rings for their team.

Hurts guided the Eagles to a 14-win season, becoming the second youngest quarterback in league history to do so.

Here's everything else you should know about Jalen Hurts.

How old is Jalen Hurts?

Jalen Hurts is 24 years old, born August 7, 1998,

How tall is Jalen Hurts?

Jalen Hurts stands at 6' 1''.

Where is Jalen Hurts from?

Hurts was born in Houston, Texas but attended high school in Channelview, a small area east of the city.

Hurts attended the University of Alabama at the start of his NCAA football career before eventually transferring to the University of Oklahoma.

How long has Jalen hurts been with the Philadelphia Eagles?

Hurts has played for three season in the NFL, all with the Philadelphia Eagles.

When did Jalen Hurts get drafted?

Hurts was drafted by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a second-round pick, the 53rd overall selection.

Did Jalen Hurts win the Heisman?

No, Hurts has never snagged the Heisman Trophy, despite being a finalist in 2019.

Hurts ended up finishing as runner-up to current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

