Jalen Hurts on Justin Fields: He's always been a player I've had a lot of respect for
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields saying he's always been a player I've had a lot of respect for.
Purdue's offense will have a different look when the Boilermakers take the field vs. LSU for the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2.
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
"This is gonna hurt."
DirecTV has held the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket package since its inception in 1994. After the next four Sundays, DirecTV will be out. So who will be in? That’s still to be determined. But it apparently will be determined soon. Commissioner Roger Goodell, during a press conference following the ownership meeting in Texas, [more]
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, [more]
USA TODAY Sports evaluated the résumés of new FBS coaches and gave each hire a letter grade based on immediate fit and chance for long-term success.
PITTSBURGH (AP) Mason Rudolph has spent four-plus seasons being whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers have asked him to be. Agreeing to a one-year extension in hopes of being Roethlisberger's successor only to have the Steelers spend last spring signing one quarterback and drafting another. Of course, Rudolph would love to get the nod if rookie Kenny Pickett isn't cleared from the concussion protocol in time to play Sunday at Carolina.
Looking at the most recent national mock drafts from a Bears' perspective.
Here's how fans, teammates and former Ohio State players reacted to Henderson's announcement Tuesday night.
Kyle Shanahan is confident his group of wide receivers will be able to step up without Deebo Samuel the next few weeks.
Former Seahawks and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will be part of Amazon's broadcast team for tonight's game.
The Bengals seek their all-important 10th victory on Sunday in Tampa Bay, and they should get it, Jason Williams writes in his weekly prediction column.
Might Wisconsin land a transfer quarterback before the 2023 season? These are the players who could be intriguing possibilities.
Geno Smith vs. Brock Purdy is a must-see matchup, which is a surprise.
The Lions have gone from one of the worst defenses in NFL history over the first seven games to one of the NFL's above-average defenses since
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa explained the differences between the 49ers' rivalries with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
The Tigers are short on depth behind Cade Klubnik after DJ Uiagalelei and Billy Wiles said they plan to transfer.
News and notes from Thursday’s Miami Dolphins media sessions for coach Mike McDaniel and coordinators Frank Smith (offense) and Josh Boyer (defense):