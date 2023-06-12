Jalen Hurts joins growing list of Eagles excited about Quez Watkins ahead of training camp

Quez Watkins admitted that 2022 was a down year, but with a contract decision looming and competition from Olamide Zaccheaus, the former Southern Miss wideout has spent the offseason working on his game.

Watkins had 33 catches for 354 yards and three touchdowns but was responsible for some costly drops and not fighting for 50/50 balls that turned into interceptions during the Week 16 loss to the Cowboys.

During the final week of OTAs, head coach Nick Sirianni praised Watkins, and on the last day of work, Jalen Hurts did as well.

Jalen Hurts says Quez Watkins is “doing a really good job.” He says Quez is “playing a number of different positions.” Added: “He’s hungry. And he’s used everything as fuel. And I’m excited to see the show he puts on this year.”#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) June 8, 2023

Even with a dynamic duo on the outside and Dallas Goedert at tight end, Watkins will look to replicate his numbers from the 2021 season when he had 43 catches for 647 yards, averaging 15.7 yards per catch.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire