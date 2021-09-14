Jalen Hurts jersey sales hit No. 2 in NFL after Eagles' Week 1 win

Hurts jersey sales skyrocket to No. 2 in NFL after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts is expected to get the 2021 season to convince the Eagles' front office he can be their franchise quarterback, and while we don't know what the organization's leadership is thinking after one game, it's pretty clear how fans are feeling.

Look no further than the absolutely insane increase in Hurts jersey sales after the Birds marched down to Atlanta and stomped the Falcons, 32-6, to open the season behind an extremely impressive performance from Hurts.

Fanatics, the sports apparel company whose CEO is Sixers managing partner Michael Rubin, told ESPN on Tuesday that Hurts jersey sales saw a 500% increase after the Week 1 win, the largest increase of any player in the NFL.

And Hurts now sits No. 2 overall in the entire league in jersey sales, behind only Patriots quarterback and fellow former Alabama gunslinger Mac Jones.

Unsurprisingly, Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith also had a big bump in sales over the weekend, shooting up 166% after his excellent debut, ESPN reports.

Hurts completed 27 of 35 pass attempts against Atlanta, throwing for 264 yards and three touchdowns while also running seven times for 62 yards. Smith caught six passes for a team-high 71 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles face the 49ers on Sunday in Week 2, a team with another one of the best-selling jerseys in the NFL: rookie quarterback (and current backup) Trey Lance.

If you're headed to the Linc this weekend, get ready to see a lot of No. 1 and No. 6 jerseys in the tailgate lots and on the concourses. It's a new era.

