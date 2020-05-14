Jalen Hurts get his jersey number with the Eagles
If you were waiting to buy that Jalen Hurts jersey, your moment has arrived.
The Eagles' second-round pick announced on Wednesday night that he'll be wearing No. 2 in the NFL.
D E U C E 🦅#UNTAMED #RAREBREED pic.twitter.com/FtJtbo1igy
— Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) May 14, 2020
This means Hurts will be back in the number he wore at Alabama from 2016-2018. At Oklahoma last year, Hurts wore No. 1. Tua Tagovailoa, who ended up taking the starting job at Alabama from Hurts, will wear No. 1 in Miami.
The No. 2 isn't a very commonly used number in Eagles history. Most recently, it was worn by Matt Barkley in 2013-14.
It's most associated with kicker David Akers, who is the franchise's all-item leader in regular season games played and points scored.
Here's the complete history of the No. 2 with the Eagles:
1934-37: End Joe Pilconis
1978: Punter Mike Michel
1984-85: Punter Mike Horan
1988: Kicker Dean Dorsey
1989: Kicker Steve DeLine
1999-2010: Kicker David Akers
2013-14: Quarterback Matt Barkley
So Hurts will be just the second quarterback to ever wear the No. 2 in a regular season game for the Eagles.
Earlier this offseason, we found out first-round pick Jalen Reagor will wear No. 18 with the Birds.
Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:
Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19
Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.
More on the Eagles
Dawkins has strong thoughts on NFL season amid coronavirus pandemic
Fletcher Cox has a great tip for teammates during virtual offseason
Jalen Hurts get his jersey number with the Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia