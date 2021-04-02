Jalen Hurts' jersey number changes ahead of 2021 Eagles season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

When he was the No. 2 quarterback, Jalen Hurts wore No. 2, so it makes sense that as the Eagles' likely No. 1 quarterback he’ll be wearing No. 1.

The Eagles announced a raft of number changes Friday, notably Hurts going back to the No. 1 jersey he wore at Oklahoma.

No quarterback has ever worn No. 1 with the Eagles.

Hurts wore No. 2 at Alabama, but when he arrived in Oklahoma it was taken by CeeDee Lamb, so he switched to No. 1, which had been worn the year before by Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.

The No. 1 jersey became available when punter Cam Johnston signed with the Texans after three years with the Eagles.

No. 1 has only been worn in Eagles history by kickers and punters: Happy Feller in 1971, Nick Mick-Mayer in 1977 and 1978, Tony Franklin from 1979 through 1983, Gary Anderson in 1995 and 1996, Mat McBriar in 2012 and Cody Parkey in 2014 and 2015. None of them ever attempted a pass as an Eagle.

Also of note, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave changed from 93 to 97, which is a new number for him. He wore 79 in his four years with the Steelers. Malik Jackson, now with the Browns, wore 97 the last two years. The number 97 has been worn only by defensive tackles with the Eagles since defensive end Tim Harris wore it in the three games he played here in 1993.

Joe Flacco, who’s worn No. 5 in his entire career - 11 years with the Ravens and one year apiece with the Broncos and Jets - switches to No. 7 in his 14th season. The Eagles retired Donovan McNabb’s No. 5 in 2013, one of nine numbers the franchise has retired.

No. 7 was worn last year by Nate Sudfeld, who is currently a free agent. It’s been worn over the years by several notable Eagles quarterbacks - Ron Jaworski, Jeff Garcia and Michael Vick - and also by Ken O’Brien, Bobby Hoying and Sam Bradford.

Wide receiver Quez Watkins, who wore No. 80 as a rookie last year, switches to No. 16, worn last year by Deontay Burnett.

The last nine Eagles WRs to wear No. 16 - Gari Scott, Justin Jenkins, Chad Hall, Brad Smith, Seyi Ajirotutu, Bryce Treggs, DeAndre Carter, Mack Hollins and Burnett - had a total of 40 receptions in an Eagles uniform.

Free agent safety Anthony Harris, who wore 41 in his six years with the Vikings, switches to No. 28, most recently worn by Jordan Howard and Will Parks last year.

Free agent Andrew Adams gets Jalen Mills’ No. 21, and corner Craig James switches from 39 to 31, worn last year by Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Other new number assignments: Wide receiver Khalil Tate (No. 6, most recently worn in a game by Caleb Sturgis), punter Arryn Siposs No. 8 (most recently worn by Donnie Jones), cornerback Shakial Tayor 36 (worn last year by Rudy Ford) and tight end Tyree Jackson gets No. 80 (worn by Watkins last year).

