Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce, other Eagles played through illness

Multiple Eagles players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts and center Jason Kelce, said after Monday night's win in Tampa Bay that they had been playing through an illness.

The illness was described as flu-like symptoms. It is unclear whether the players were tested for covid.

Hurts said he has played in prime time while feeling sick before and just needed to focus on execution.

"It's not the first time I've dealt with this or had to play with something like this. And it always happens on Monday night for whatever reason," Hurts said, via ESPN.

Kelce said other Eagles were feeling sick as well.

"It feels like everyone in the world is right now. It's kind of ramping up again. We had a lot of guys on the team this week . . . it's kind of maybe that time of year right now in Philly," Kelce said.

The Eagles will have a short week to get ready to face the Commanders in Philadelphia on Sunday.