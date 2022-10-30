Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown put Eagles up 7-0

The Eagles had last week off, but their offense didn’t look rusty to kick off Sunday’s home game against the Steelers.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts hit wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 39-yard touchdown to cap a nine-play, 68-yard scoring drive. Jake Elliott‘s extra point made their lead 7-0 with just over five minutes off the clock in the first quarter.

Hurts was 5-of-7 for 60 yards on the drive, including a fourth down completion to tight end Dallas Goedert to keep the drive moving near midfield.

The Steelers had the ball to open the game, but they punted the ball away after Haason Reddick dropped Kenny Pickett for a sack on third down.

