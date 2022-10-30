Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Eagles come out flying against Steelers
There doesn’t appear to be any rust from the bye week for the Philadelphia Eagles.
They came out Sunday at the Linc for their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers — call it PennsylMania — and Jalen Hurts connected with A.J. Brown for a touchdown pass.
The play was good for 39 yards and 6 points.
After the PAT, the Birds led their Keystone State rivals, 7-0.
HURTS. AJ BROWN. @Eagles pick up where they left off.
📺: #PITvsPHI on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/kHi66m0LGX pic.twitter.com/ovP9WiEzio
— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022
Stomping the Yard. @1kalwaysopen_
📺: #PITvsPHI on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/kHi66m0LGX pic.twitter.com/0oAesCIROG
— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022