Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown combine for trio of first-half touchdowns

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Jalen Hurts has a favorite receiver on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Eagles’ quarterback and A.J. Browns have combined for 3 touchdown passes in the first half.

No. 3.

No. 2

No. 1

Brown already had 5 receptions for 113 yards. The touchdowns accounted for 95 of those yards.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

