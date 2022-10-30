Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown combine for trio of first-half touchdowns

A.J. Brown is the first Eagles player with 3 receiving TD in the 1st half since Kevin Curtis in 2007.

This is the 1st time an Eagles receiver has had 3 receiving TD of 20+ air yards in a game since ESPN began tracking air yards in 2006. pic.twitter.com/xjDHwgxZCV

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2022