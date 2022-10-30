Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown combine for trio of first-half touchdowns
Jalen Hurts has a favorite receiver on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles play the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Eagles’ quarterback and A.J. Browns have combined for 3 touchdown passes in the first half.
You dropped this dime, @JalenHurts. 👑 @1kalwaysopen_
HURTS. AJ BROWN. @Eagles pick up where they left off.
Brown already had 5 receptions for 113 yards. The touchdowns accounted for 95 of those yards.
A.J. Brown is the first Eagles player with 3 receiving TD in the 1st half since Kevin Curtis in 2007.
This is the 1st time an Eagles receiver has had 3 receiving TD of 20+ air yards in a game since ESPN began tracking air yards in 2006. pic.twitter.com/xjDHwgxZCV
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2022