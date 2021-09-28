Jalen Hurts: “I was the issue in this game”

The Philadelphia Eagles weren’t competitive in Monday night’s 41-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys for many reasons.

But as far as quarterback Jalen Hurts is concerned, the loss is on him.

“I didn’t do a good enough job of leading. I didn’t do a good enough job of running our offense, of doing the things that I need to do. So it’s on me. This one’s on me,” Hurts told reporters after the game.

Hurts wasn’t great against the Cowboys. He completed 25 of 39 passes for 326 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. However, the two interceptions — including a pick-six from Trevon Diggs — were extremely costly. The offense also managed just 121 yards of offense in the first half when the game was still in the balance.

“I didn’t do my job. I didn’t do my job and we didn’t win the game. When I do my job, we win the game. I didn’t do my job,” Hurts said.

Hurts wasn’t the only one not to have done their job. The Eagles had 13 penalties assessed against them on Monday night for a total of 86 yards. They managed just 12 first downs in total. Dak Prescott threw just five incompletions on the way to three touchdowns passes on the night for the Cowboys.

But Hurts didn’t get much help from his head coach either. Running backs got just three carries the entire night. The entire game plan fell on Hurts’ shoulders and the Eagles weren’t able to succeed given those circumstances.

Hurts again pointed the finger of blame at himself.

“Play-calling was not an issue in this game. I was the issue in this game,” Hurts said. “I take it and I learn from it and I’ll be better from it, we’ll be a better team from it.”

