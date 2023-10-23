Jalen Hurts on injury: I'll be fine

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts took his time emerging from the halftime break on Sunday night, which led some to think that Marcus Mariota would be taking over the offense to kick off the second half against the Dolphins.

Hurts made it to the field on time, but he was wearing a brace on his left leg after appearing to get hurt late in the first half. Hurts threw a pick-six in the third quarter that tied the game 17-17, but rebounded for a go-ahead touchdown pass to A.J. Brown in the fourth quarter and another deep shot to Brown that set up the game-sealing touchdown by Kenneth Gainwell.

Hurts said "I'll be fine" when asked if he hurt his knee after the game and said he didn't have any special plans to address his health in the coming days.

“Nothing too much. Just getting ready for the next opponent," Hurts said.

Hurts was 23-of-31 for 279 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception while also running for a touchdown and losing a fumble on Sunday night. That wasn't as clean a performance as the Eagles would have liked, but the win was an improvement on their Week Six result and they'll hope that Hurts' health won't be an issue moving forward.