Jalen Hurts inactive, Chris Olave limited on initial Saints vs. Eagles injury report
We’ve got a look at the first New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of Week 17’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles, and five Saints players were inactive at practice on Wednesday, as were four members of the Eagles — including star quarterback Jalen Hurts (right shoulder). Both teams could use some time to heal up ahead of this matchup on New Year’s Day, but neither of them have much time to do it. Here’s what you need to know from the initial injury report:
Philadelphia Eagles injury report
Player
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Game Status
QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder)
DNP
RT Lane Johnson (groin)
DNP
CB Avonte Maddox (toe)
DNP
RB Miles Sanders (knee)
DNP
WR A.J. Brown (knee)
Limited
DT Jordan Davis (concussion)
Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Game Status
LB Kaden Elliss (hand)
Full
S Justin Evans (shoulder)
Limited
RB Alvin Kamara (quadricep/personal)
DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
Limited
S Marcus Maye (shoulder)
DNP
WR Chris Olave (hamstring)
Limited
LG Andrus Peat (ankle)
DNP
RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness)
DNP
RB Dwayne Washington (illness)
DNP
LB Pete Werner (ankle)
Limited