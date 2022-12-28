Jalen Hurts inactive, Chris Olave limited on initial Saints vs. Eagles injury report

We’ve got a look at the first New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of Week 17’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles, and five Saints players were inactive at practice on Wednesday, as were four members of the Eagles — including star quarterback Jalen Hurts (right shoulder). Both teams could use some time to heal up ahead of this matchup on New Year’s Day, but neither of them have much time to do it. Here’s what you need to know from the initial injury report:

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Player Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) DNP RT Lane Johnson (groin) DNP CB Avonte Maddox (toe) DNP RB Miles Sanders (knee) DNP WR A.J. Brown (knee) Limited DT Jordan Davis (concussion) Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status LB Kaden Elliss (hand) Full S Justin Evans (shoulder) Limited RB Alvin Kamara (quadricep/personal) DNP CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) Limited S Marcus Maye (shoulder) DNP WR Chris Olave (hamstring) Limited LG Andrus Peat (ankle) DNP RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness) DNP RB Dwayne Washington (illness) DNP LB Pete Werner (ankle) Limited

