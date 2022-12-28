Jalen Hurts inactive, Chris Olave limited on initial Saints vs. Eagles injury report

John Sigler
·1 min read

We’ve got a look at the first New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of Week 17’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles, and five Saints players were inactive at practice on Wednesday, as were four members of the Eagles — including star quarterback Jalen Hurts (right shoulder). Both teams could use some time to heal up ahead of this matchup on New Year’s Day, but neither of them have much time to do it. Here’s what you need to know from the initial injury report:

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Player

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Game Status

QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder)

DNP

RT Lane Johnson (groin)

DNP

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

DNP

RB Miles Sanders (knee)

DNP

WR A.J. Brown (knee)

Limited

DT Jordan Davis (concussion)

Limited

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Game Status

LB Kaden Elliss (hand)

Full

S Justin Evans (shoulder)

Limited

RB Alvin Kamara (quadricep/personal)

DNP

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Limited

S Marcus Maye (shoulder)

DNP

WR Chris Olave (hamstring)

Limited

LG Andrus Peat (ankle)

DNP

RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness)

DNP

RB Dwayne Washington (illness)

DNP

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

Limited

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

