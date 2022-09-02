Jalen Hurts has ideal mentality to help Eagles meet expectations with new star power | Opinion

The Philadelphia Eagles’ trade for safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson this week — along with their acquisition of marquee new star receiver A.J. Brown and others this offseason — has only raised expectations for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles don’t want to just make the playoffs to be ousted after one game like they were by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. They want to be one of the last teams standing.

And while that comes with massive pressure for Hurts – their third-year starter still trying to navigate his way in the NFL – he has the temperament needed to help the Eagles reach new heights in 2022.

It’s simple for Hurts. He calls it: Chasing growth every day.

“One thing I know, well, I think y’all understand is: Nobody has a higher standard for myself than me,” Hurts said. “I’m never going to ride waves. I’m never going to get too high or low. I’m just going to stay consistent in my approach and my work ethic, and attack every day individually.”

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

Hurts doesn’t have to burden the weight of a Philadelphia franchise like two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper does with the Phillies and his $330 million contract.

Hurts doesn’t have to be like Philadelphia Sixers star Joel Embiid, who galvanizes fans with a captivating social media presence, barks against opposing superstars like Kevin Durant and campaigns against Nikola Jokic as the NBA’s best center and MVP.

Hurts has the ideal mindset to play in Philadelphia, where passionate fans can push players out of town like Ben Simmons, whose mental health suffered with the Sixers, and recently traded Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor, who could not escape criticism of being drafted one spot ahead of superstar receiver Justin Jefferson.

Hurts tries to avoid letting criticism sink into his psyche. He’s aware of the doubters who question his ability to lead and be a starting quarterback. But his personal standards are greater than any expectations of the Eagles.

And that’s all they need to contend in the NFC East and make the postseason for a second consecutive year.

“I’ve always had a very high standard for myself,” Hurts said. “So, I’m taking that mentality I’ve always had and just soaking up everything, growing, and chasing growth every day. I think that’s allowed me to take steps as a quarterback.”

During joint practices with the Miami Dolphins last week, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts had perhaps the best practice session he’s ever seen from his young quarterback, who was taken in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Sirianni praised Hurts for his decision making, adding the young quarterback has built a memory bank of plays to attack certain coverages, which allow him to react quickly while plays are unfolding. Hurts’ ability to read the field and go through his progressions has improved, along with his overall strength.

One play stood out to Sirianni: Hurts was supposed to throw a slant but saw speedster Devonta Smith streaking toward the end zone on a go-route. He threw it to his old Alabama teammate for a touchdown.

“When I’m covered, he’s throwing me great balls to get me open,” Smith said of Hurts. “He’s reading things faster and getting the ball out quicker. Just that itself takes his game to another level.”

Sirianni loved the sequence, and he is excited to see more.

“I just thought everything was happening so quick for him,” Sirianni said of Hurts. “It seemed like everything had slowed down for him and he was getting the ball out in time and I thought he was at the top of his game, and that’s a great development for us.”

Hurts can be the quiet, content leader on offense, while the Eagles’ new acquisitions like Brown and Gardner-Johnson can fire up their teammates and let opposing players know there’s some new blood in Philadelphia.

When videos of Dolphins star Tyreek Hill burning Eagles cornerback Darius Slay made waves on social media last week, Brown was quick to chime in on Twitter, saying, “Now show us cooking y’all corners.”

Brown, who believes he was undervalued by the Titans and signed a four-year, $100 million deal with the Eagles, has no problem doing the talking so Hurts can remain poised.

“He is exactly like me," Brown said this week of Hurts. "I will speak it, and I’ll try to go perform it. He wants to perform it. And he wants to show. He does a great job leading by example and he speaks up when the time is necessary. That’s the type of guy you need.”

Gardner-Johnson has no issues riling up others shown through his encounters with Brady after a defensive stop, a Bears receiver punching him to show his displeasure or even getting into it with his own teammate, Michael Thomas, in 2020.

“He has a passion for the game, and he’s not afraid to show it. … He just loves to play,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said of Gardner-Johnson.

While Hurts, Brown and Smith lead the Eagles offense, Gardner-Johnson will join standouts such as edge rusher Haason Reddick, longtime defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, first-round rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis and Slay on the Eagles' defense.

“When the game gets down to a heated situation, your competitive nature just comes out,” Gardner-Johnson said this week. “It shows you who really loves the game and football. … I think the passion and fire I bring to the team is something that is just not coaxed. You have to love it.”

Hurts has that same fire. And his new teammates can shoulder the burden other sports stars in Philadelphia must, so he doesn’t have to.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jalen Hurts has right demeanor to lead new-look Philadelphia Eagles