Jalen Hurts hits Julio Jones for TD, Eagles up 7-3

The Eagles are on the board against the Cardinals.

After punting to open the game, the Eagles put together a nine-play, 75-yard drive to take a 7-3 lead at home. Jalen Hurts floated a pass to wide receiver Julio Jones for a 12-yard touchdown to get Philly its first points of the day.

It is Jones' second touchdown catch since signing with the Eagles earlier this year. Hurts is 5-of-5- for 56 yards, including a 23-yarder to Dallas Goedert to help set up the score.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals got the ball to the 3-yard-line on their first drive, but settled for a field goal after a sack by Milton Williams.