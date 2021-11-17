Jalen Hurts, a historic running attack, and more in 10 Eagles stats

Hurts, historic rushing numbers, and more in Roob's stats originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Lots of Jalen Hurts stats, which is nothing new around here, but also lots of running game stats, which is.

It’s all here in this week’s Roob’s Eagles Stats!

UNPRECEDENTED BALANCE: Against the Lions, Jalen Hurts rushed for 71 yards, Boston Scott 60 and Jordan Howard 57. In the Chargers game, Howard had 71, Hurts 62 and Scott 40. And on Sunday in Denver, Howard had 83, Scott 81 and Hurts 53. That made this the first three-game stretch in at least 72 years in which three Eagles rushed for 40 yards in three straight games. Available records only go back to 1950.

IT’S ONLY BEEN 57 YEARS: Howard [12-for-83, 6.9 yards per carry] and Scott [11-for-81, 7.4] on Sunday became the first pair of Eagles running backs in 57 years with 10 or more carries and a 6.5 average or better in the same game. The last time two Eagles running backs did it was Oct. 4, 1964, when Timmy Brown was 16-for-116 (7.3) and Earl Gros 19-for-129 (6.8) in a 21-7 win over the Steelers at Franklin Field.

THIS IS ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE: The Eagles are the first NFL team in 43 years to rush for 175 yards in three straight games without a 100-yard rusher in any of the games. The 1978 Patriots did it four straight games in 1978.

TAKING IT TO THE HOUSE: Darius Slay is the fourth Eagle with two fumble recovery touchdowns in a season, the first since Juqua Parker in 2011. Seth Joyner had two in 1991 and WR Kevin Curtis actually had two in 2007 both on fumble recoveries in the end zone – one by Donovan McNabb against the Saints and one by Reggie Brown against the Bills.

PILING UP THE YARDS: The Eagles’ 626 rushing yards the last three weeks are their 5th-most in any three-game stretch over the last 70 years:

674 … 1978 [Week 3-5]

667 … 2013 [Week 13-15]

653 … 2002 [Week 5-7]

627 … 2013 [Week 1-3]

626 … 2021 [Week 8-10]

Story continues

GETTING IT DONE ON THE ROAD: With wins by 38 points in Detroit, 26 points in Atlanta and 17 in Denver, this is only the 4th time since 1950 the Eagles have won three road games in a season by at least 17 points. They also did it in 1991, 2002 and 2004 (in addition to 1948 and 1949). The only other teams with three 17-point road wins this year are the Bills and Cards.

THREE IN A ROW: This is the only the 4th time since 1950 the Eagles have rushed for 175 or more yards in three straight games. They did it four weeks in a row - against the Bears, Cowboys and Broncos - late during the Super Bowl run in 2017. Before that in 1978 and 1990. They also did it five times before 1950.

ELITE COMPANY FOR JALEN: Jalen Hurts is the 4th quarterback in NFL history to complete 64 percent of his passes and also rush for at least 50 yards in three straight games. Steve Young, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray also did it. Hurts’ 3,896 combined passing and rushing yards are 12th-most in NFL history by a quarterback in his first 14 career starts.

FIRST SINCE ARKANSAS FRED: DeVonta Smith became the first Eagles rookie with two TD catches in a game since Jordan Matthews did it twice in 2014, against Washington and Carolina, both at home. The last Eagles rookie with a two-TD catch game on the road was Fred Barnett in Phoenix in 1990.

KEEPING IT ON THE GROUND: The Eagles lead the NFL with 94 rushing first downs, which is the 10th-most in NFL history through 10 games. They’re on pace for 159 in 17 games, which would be the 3rd-most in history (behind the 2019 and 2020 Ravens). Even with 150, their pace for 16 games, that would be 5th-most in history and most ever by an NFC team.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube