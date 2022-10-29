Jalen Hurts has high praise for Steelers playmaker Minkah Fitzpatrick

Jalen Hurts on Minkah Fitzpatrick: "I remember a lot of nights, where it's a Saturday night, Friday night, and I think I'm the only one going to weight room, to the field to do extra work. And Minkah would be out there, too. He's a defensive back, but he'd run routes for me." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) October 27, 2022

The Steelers and Eagles are set for an in-state matchup at Lincoln Financial Field, and two former Alabama stars will rekindle their magic on both sides of the football.

Jalen Hurts, and Minkah Fitzpatrick are Crimson Tide legends, and they’ll face off in a battle that could be determined by which player performs the best.

During his sitdown with Philadelphia media, Hurts talked about the impact player Fitzpatrick has been since his days in Tuscaloosa.

“Thirty-nine is a guy you know where he is on the field. I have a lot of respect for him, knowing him personally, knowing the type of man he is, the character he has and the work he puts in. I remember a lot of nights where it was Saturday night, Friday night and everybody is out and I think I am the only one going to the weight room, to the field to do extra work, but Minkah was there too. He plays defensive back and would go out there and run routes for me. That is how versatile he was. A lot of respect for Minkah. He has been making big-time plays since I have known him.”

An All-Pro, Fitzpatrick has logged 23 tackles, three interceptions, and five passes defended this season while employing a knack for finding the football.

