The Eagles were aggressive when it came to adding players to the team this offseason and one of their biggest moves involved signing edge rusher Haason Reddick as a free agent.

Reddick produced 16 sacks and five forced fumbles during the regular season and he made of the most significant plays of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game victory. Reddick hit 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy as he tried to throw a pass in the first quarter and Purdy wound up losing a fumble and leaving the game with an elbow injury. Purdy would return after Josh Johnson‘s concussion, but he was unable to pass the ball and the Eagles rolled to a 31-7 win.

Reddick added another sack later in the game and he had 1.5 sacks in the divisional round win over the Giants, so he’s up to 19.5 sacks in 19 games as an Eagle. After Sunday’s win, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts spotlighted Reddick’s play and said the team needs him to keep it up in the Super Bowl.

“Hasson Reddick, he’s been a bad dude all year and that’s what we need going forward,” Hurts said.

Reddick didn’t get enough votes to be named a finalist for defensive player of the year, but a Lombardi Trophy would ease any sting left by his exclusion from that list.

Jalen Hurts: Haason Reddick has been a bad dude all year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk