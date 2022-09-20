Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is off to a flawless start tonight in Philadelphia.

On the opening drive of tonight’s game against the Vikings, Hurts went 5-for-5 passing for 63 yards, then ran for a four-yard touchdown as Philadelphia took a 7-0 lead.

Dallas Goedert caught two passes for 31 yards and A.J. Brown, Zach Pascal and DeVonta Smith each caught a pass on the drive.

Hurts and the Eagles’ offense were excellent in Week One, and they’re picking up right where they left off in Week Two.

Jalen Hurts flawless on opening drive as Eagles march downfield for a touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk