Jalen Hurts’ first playoff game in Tampa: Alabama vs. Clemson

As Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts prepares to face the Bucs in Monday’s Wild-Card Game, it’s worth looking back at his first playoff game in Tampa.

Not his 31-15 defeat to the Bucs two years ago. His start for Alabama in the January 2017 College Football Playoff national championship game at Raymond James Stadium.

The Crimson Tide’s last-second 35-31 loss to Clemson was one of the most memorable games in area history. Let’s look back on some of the notable names from that classic — played seven years ago this past Tuesday — and where they are now.

Jalen Hurts

Then: SEC offensive player of the year led Alabama to a 14-0 start and conference title. Scored the go-ahead 30-yard touchdown rush with 2:07 left.

Now: 2022 Pro Bowler is 34-17 as a starter and has helped Philadelphia make the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

Then: Heisman runnerup threw the winning touchdown pass with one second left to lift the Tigers to their first national title in 35 years. Accounted for 463 total yards and four touchdowns.

Now: Three-time Pro Bowler with the Texans went to Cleveland after facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. Started six games this year before having season-ending shoulder surgery.

Then: Clemson walk-on receiver caught Watson’s 2-yard, title-winning throw.

Now: 2021 Pro Bowler just finished his fifth season with the Raiders. Has 17 touchdown catches and is approaching 3,000 career yards.

Nick Saban

Then: Five-time national champion narrowly missed out on a 15-0 season at Alabama.

Now: Seven-time national champion retired this week after 17 seasons at ‘Bama.

Jeff Scott

Then: Co-offensive coordinator helped push for the game-winning call on a play called Crush.

Now: Won another title as a Tigers assistant, then went 4-26 in two-plus seasons at USF before getting fired. Spent this fall coaching his kid’s youth soccer team.

Billy Napier

Then: Was four years into a five-year stint as Alabama’s receivers coach, where he led a group that included Calvin Ridley.

Now: Two years into his Florida tenure is 11-14 and heading into a make-or-break third season.

Mario Cristobal

Then: Finished his fourth and final season as an Alabama assistant, where he was a recruiting coordinator and coached on the offensive line.

Now: Two years into his Miami tenure is 12-13 and heading into a make-or-break third season.

O.J. Howard

Then: Alabama tight end led all players with 106 yards — his second career 100-yard game — and added a touchdown catch.

Now: Bucs’ No. 19 overall pick in the 2017 draft was cut by the Raiders before the season and out of the league this fall.

Then: Game’s top performer among the Tigers’ Tampa Bay triumvirate (along with East Lake High’s Artavis Scott and Sickles High’s Ray-Ray McCloud). Tampa Bay Tech alumnus had five catches for 94 yards.

Now: MVP of July’s USFL championship game with three touchdown catches for the Birmingham Stallions. Spent preseason with the Eagles before being released in August.

Brent Key

Then: Former UCF assistant was ending his first of three seasons as an Alabama offensive line assistant.

Now: Finished his first full season as Georgia Tech’s coach at 7-6 with a Gasparilla Bowl win over UCF — the Yellow Jackets’ first bowl win since 2016.

Then: All-America sophomore started at safety for Alabama and was a year away from being the nation’s top defensive back.

Now: Just made his fourth Pro Bowl in five seasons with the Steelers.

Steve Sarkisian

Then: Thrust from an off-field role to offensive coordinator after Lane Kiffin awkwardly, abruptly left for the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic.

Now: Went from five wins to eight to 12 and the playoff in three seasons as Texas’ coach.

Brent Venables

Then: Won his first of two national titles as Clemson’s defensive coordinator, adding to the one he earned as an Oklahoma assistant.

Now: Won 10 games in his second season leading the Sooners after Year 1 ended with a bowl loss to Florida State.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.