Jalen Hurts fires a back shoulder dart to Greg Ward for 19-yard TD vs. Washington
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
JALEN HURTS 10¢ THROW 🎯 pic.twitter.com/3db5JqtTR8
— PFF (@PFF) December 22, 2021
Nick Sirianni likes how Greg Ward plays the wide receiver position and the Eagles backup slot wideout took full advantage of his opportunities on Tuesday night.
Ward made a couple of huge catches, including this 19-yard back, should touchdown reception on a Jalen Hurts dart from just inside the 20-yard line.
The score put Philadelphia up 27-17 late in the fourth quarter.
List
4 takeaways from first half as Eagles-Washington play to a 10-10 tie
List
Twitter reacts to DeVonta Smith wearing a DeSean Jackson t-shirt during pregame warmups
Related
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts breaks Mike Vicks single season franchise record for rushing TDs by QB
Eagles use CB Darius Slay as an offensive decoy vs. Washington
Eagles WR DeVonta Smith makes incredible toe-drag catch vs. Washington
Eagles vs. Washington Inactives list for Week 15 matchup