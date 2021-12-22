Jalen Hurts fires a back shoulder dart to Greg Ward for 19-yard TD vs. Washington

In this article:

Nick Sirianni likes how Greg Ward plays the wide receiver position and the Eagles backup slot wideout took full advantage of his opportunities on Tuesday night.

Ward made a couple of huge catches, including this 19-yard back, should touchdown reception on a Jalen Hurts dart from just inside the 20-yard line.

The score put Philadelphia up 27-17 late in the fourth quarter.

List

4 takeaways from first half as Eagles-Washington play to a 10-10 tie

List

Twitter reacts to DeVonta Smith wearing a DeSean Jackson t-shirt during pregame warmups

Related