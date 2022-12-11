Jalen Hurts finds DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown for Eagles touchdowns
The Philadelphia Eagles were flying on Sunday against the New York Giants at MetLife.
Leading 7-0 already, Nick Sirianni left the offense on the field in the second quarter while facing a fourth-and-7 at the Giants’ 41.
Jalen Hurts delivered a beautiful pass to DeVonta Smith, who made a move or two and fooled the Big Blue secondary.
After the touchdown play, the Eagles led 14-0.
On 4th and 7… BIG SHOT. @JalenHurts to @DevontaSmith_6
— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
Hurts wanted to make sure his other elite receiver was fed, too, and he found A.J. Brown for a touchdown pass afterward that had the Eagles rolling in the NFC East matchup, 21-0.
At this point… no words for @JalenHurts and this @Eagles offense.
— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022