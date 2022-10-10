Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had a big hand in the team’s 5-0 start to the regular season, but he wasn’t all smiles after the team beat the Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday.

Hurts led the Eagles on a long drive in the final nine minutes of a 17-17 game and had a first down on the Arizona 10-yard-line at the two minute warning. Scoring a touchdown would have left the Cardinals in dire straits as they tried to extend the game into overtime, but two Miles Sanders runs and an incompletion meant they had to settle for a Cameron Dicker field goal.

The Cardinals drove for a field goal attempt of their own, but Matt Ammendola missed it to seal the win for Philadelphia. After the game, Hurts referred to that drive and the team’s overall lack of scoring in the second half while saying he felt like he didn’t do enough to help the team get a victory.

“What could I have done more to put us in a better position? I feel like in many ways, I feel like I let them down,” Hurts said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “Just with opportunities we didn’t take advantage of and the ball touching my hands every play. Those are the mixed emotions I have.”

Hurts ran for two touchdowns and went 26-of-36 for 239 yards through the air, so it was far from a bad day for the quarterback. He’s set a high bar for himself in the early portion of the season, however, and he doesn’t believe he reached it in Arizona.

Jalen Hurts feels like he let Eagles down on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk