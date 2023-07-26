Jalen Hurts explains why he turned down opportunity to appear on Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’

According to Jalen Hurts, Netflix and Omaha Productions approached him about appearing on season one and two of the hit show ‘Quarterback’, but the fourth-year quarterback declined.

Jalen Hurts turned down the opportunity to be featured in Netflix's "Quarterback" docuseries — both last season and this season. He didn't think it was an appropriate time last season. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) July 26, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles hosted a series of press conferences on Wednesday before and after the first training camp practice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“That time will come,” Hurts said. “There’s a lot of the journey to be told. And there’s a lot yet to unfold that will be told one day.”

One of the questions directed toward Jalen Hurts featured the possibility of appearing on season 2 of Netflix’s hit show, ‘Quarterback.’ Hurts confirmed he was asked to be on the show but declined the opportunity.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Eagles' coach Nick Sirianni confirms Cam Jurgens will be 1st-team right guard to open training camp

Eagles announce 3 more roster moves ahead of first training camp practice

5 most versatile players on the Eagles roster

Ten highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL after Justin Herbert agrees to 5-year, $262.5M extension with Chargers

Eagles worked out seven players ahead of training camp

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire