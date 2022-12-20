Jalen Hurts estimated as a non-participant Tuesday

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has a sprained throwing shoulder, and backup Gardner Minshew was out Tuesday to attend Mike Leach’s funeral service. That left third-string quarterback Ian Book to run the team’s walk-through.

Coach Nick Sirianni would not say Tuesday morning whether Hurts would participate in the practice session, but the team’s injury report estimates Hurts as a non-participant.

Sirianni and Hurts aren’t counting out the quarterback for Saturday’s game against the Cowboys.

“I don’t put anything past Jalen Hurts as far as his physical and mental toughness,” Sirianni said during his news conference, via EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “There’s a chance he could play this week. He is one of the toughest guys I know and he heals fast. He’s a freak. . . . I will not rule him out. I would not put a timetable on him. We’ll see what happens this week.”

It could be gamesmanship on the part of the Eagles, forcing the Cowboys to prepare for Hurts and Minshew. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that’s exactly what his team is doing this week.

Sirianni said the Eagles will have two game plans in place.

“We’re going to have to plan for both guys to play,” Sirianni said. “. . .There will naturally be some difference. There’s going to be things that Gardner likes that Jalen might not like as much and vice versa.”

The Eagles also were without safety K'Von Wallace (hip) on Tuesday. Tight end Tyree Jackson (knee) was estimated as limited, while safety Reed Blankenship (knee) was a full participant.

The Eagles need one win in their final three games to clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

